Lafayette Police Corporal Bridgette Dugas shares powerful message after mother survives coronavirus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette woman who spent more than a month in a coma due to COVID-19 was released from the hospital Sunday, on her birthday.

On the same day, family and friends of 51-year-old Kim Poullard cheered her recovery and surprised her with a drive-by parade.

Video of Poullard standing outside her home as dozens of cars paraded nearby honking horns was posted on social media.

https://www.facebook.com/BridgettePoullard/videos/10104606956379760

“We’re blessed. We’re happy. It’s a great moment. We’ve been without her for over 40 days now, so this is like a miracle,” her daughter Bridgette said.

Poullard is the mother of Lafayette Police Corporal Bridgette Dugas.

The former Public Information Officer for the Lafayette Police Department said she had to take some time off from the job when doctors revealed that her mom, after initially entering the hospital on March 28 with fever and chills, was now in a medically induced coma.

“At first it was surreal. It felt like a bad dream, but I never lost hope and here we are today, celebrating her as a survivor on her birthday”

Dugas, who describes her mom as her hero, credits her faith and the support of her family and friends through the recovery.

“When we didn’t know if mom was ever going to wake up or even get through this, it was life changing. There was a shift.” Dugas said.

As weird as this sounds, Dugas said her mom remembers being in a coma.

“She told us she could hear people praying for her.”

On Monday, Dugas is going back to work protecting the citizens of Lafayette, and back to this deadly pandemic’s front lines given everything she has learned about this virus.

“The pain is real, but so is hope.”

For now, Dugas said the hardest part of he mom being home is not being able to hug her grandchildren after doctors ordered Poullard to remain in a quarantine for 14-days following her discharge.

“It was hard telling them, and her that they couldn’t embrace each other, that she has to remain at a safe distance for two weeks.” Dugas said.

‘Its gonna happen, just a little while longer.”