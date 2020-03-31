Lafayette Parish Correctional Center looking at ways to reduce jail population amid coronavirus outbreak

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus inside the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Captain John Mowell says in cases where a person is not a public danger a felony warrant will be issued for that person’s arrest as oppose to booking them into the jail.

“By no means if somebody needs to come off the street because they committed a crime that endangers others or for any other reason we’re continuing to book people,” Mowell said.

he says reducing incoming traffic into the jail has led to identifying procedures and polices that can help the department also better cope with the Coronavirus threat.

Mowell explains that the sheriff has been collaborating with other law enforcement agencies from state police to federal agencies on safety measures.

“The sheriff has been working extremely hard with the judges and the district attorney’s office and everybody else involved in that process to reduce the number of inmates we have in the jail,” Mowell added.

He says reducing the number of inmates increases the space by which distancing inside the facility can take place.

“You might have someone call and ask about their loved one in jail. The fact is that deputies and inmates are together side by side inside that jail environment. We are worried about the safety of everybody,” Mowell stated.