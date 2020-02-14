Lafayette deputy gives teddy bears and Valentines cards in Braille to visually impaired and special needs students

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Deputy Michael Menard is a school resource officer at Woodvale Elementary School, but for him, it’s more than a job.

“It’s like my second family. It’s my kids,” Menard said.

So when Valentines Day rolled around, he wanted to make each students’ day extra special.

“I wanted to do something nice for them. I went ahead and made Valentines day cards for the entire school,” Menard added.

He wrote custom cards for every student at Woodvale Elementary.

The cards included candy, of course, for the kids, but he thought about the students who couldn’t have candy too.

“The special ed. students that couldn’t have the candy, I went ahead and got them teddy bears that way everybody in the school was able to get something, and it was all something they could actually enjoy,” Menard told News 10.

For the visually impaired students, he made sure they could enjoy their cards too by printing them in braille.

The braille cards read: ‘Happy Valentines Day, from Deputy Mike.”

The visually impaired students also got teddy bears. Menard said he wanted to give them something they wouldn’t have to see to love.

“I did it because every house is different. Some kids may not have anything when they get home, and I just wanted them all to come to school and feel special, have something,” Menard said.

The students also wanted him to feel special.

One special education class colored him a card, and they all signed their names in to show their appreciation for their Valentines gifts.