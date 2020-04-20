La Capitol Financial Education Team Posts Stimulus Pay Advice

BATON ROUGE, La. – The financial education team at La Capitol Federal Credit Union developed a blog which outlines best practices for managing the money Louisianans will receive as part of the federal stimulus program.

“We are proud of the work La Cap does to provide financial education,” said La Cap President and CEO Michael Hooper. “In many ways, financial education is more important right now than ever. This is one of the many ways La Cap fulfills the mission of improving the financial well-being of our members, and the state.”

The blog can be found by logging on to www.lacapfcu.org/blog/managing-your-stimulus-funds. It gives stimulus fund recipients advice for using their money, such as saving it for an uncertain future or spending it on necessities.

The blog also references free COVID-19 related financial education materials provided by Knowledge of Financial Education – KOFE. The KOFE website provides free financial education resources to La Cap members year-round.