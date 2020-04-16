La Capitol FCU Posts Stimulus Funds To Member Accounts Early

BATON ROUGE, La. – La Capitol Federal Credit Union began posting stimulus payments early for account holders on Tuesday. The credit union will not actually receive funds from the federal government until Friday, April 17.

“We were happy to post payments early to help our members,” said President and CEO Michael Hooper. “We began receiving stimulus fund files for our members on Tuesday, in advance of the actual funds arriving on Friday, so posting early seemed like the right thing to do.”

The credit union receives notification from the federal government a few days in advance of fund availability. La Capitol made the decision to post those funds when notifications are received, so that its members can have access to those funds as soon as possible.

Hooper said, “La Capitol is a member-owned financial institution and we will do anything we can to help our members during this difficult time.”

La Capitol is also posting guaranteed funds for Social Security and other program payments early. The credit union will continue doing so throughout the COVID-19 crisis.