La. Attorney General: Shreveport abortion clinic ignoring health directive, further jeopardizing public safety

BATON ROUGE, LA – Amid reports that the June Medical Services (d/b/a Hope Medical Group) abortion clinic in Shreveport is ignoring the Louisiana Department of Health’s Notice #2020-COVID19-ALL-007 suspending the performance of all elective medical procedures and surgeries in Louisiana – Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement:

“COVID-19 is a public health emergency in Louisiana, with thousands of our State’s people contracting the virus and over 100 unfortunately succumbing to the illness,” said General Landry. “The LDH order is necessary and reasonable as it helps prevent further spread of infection and preserves vital medical supplies for our brave medical professionals on the front lines in this fight against COVID-19.”

“While healthcare workers actually treating Coronavirus patients are experiencing severe shortages of Personal Protective Equipment, June Medical is irresponsibly still operating business – dangerously putting countless people at further risk,” continued General Landry. “Not only should June Medical and all of Louisiana’s abortion providers comply with the public safety order, but they should also follow the generous lead of other medical facilities and donate their supplies to local hospitals who are in desperate need.”

“Just this week, the Governor warned that ‘we’re seeing a troubling sign in northwestern Louisiana’,” concluded General Landry. “June Medical is once again putting their profits over the health and safety of the public. I hope the Governor’s Secretary of Health will recognize that elective abortions are not essential procedures and enforce the LDH order fully.”