Keep Louisiana Beautiful Announces 2019/20 Grant Recipients

Grants Awarded to Assist Environmental Initiatives Throughout the State

MANDEVILLE, LA. – October 10, 2019 – Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), the state’s largest community improvement organization, has provided Louisiana communities over $3 million in grants since 2004 to address local environmental issues. This year, Keep Louisiana Beautiful has made forty grant awards statewide, totaling $125,000. Its Healthy Communities Grant, offered annually, encourages community action in the areas of: environmental education; litter cleanups; litter enforcement; water pollution; household hazardous waste; environmental training/workshops; waste reduction; and reuse and recycle initiatives. After receiving a record-breaking number of applications this year, KLB has awarded the following grants:

Healthy Communities Grants:

· Barataria-Terrebonne Estuary Foundation – Water bottle refilling station and filters installed in 6 high schools within the program area.

· Bayou Vermilion District – Expansion of activities and impact of BVD’s current and environmental education in four focus areas: mobilization of water quality education activities, expansion of water quality curriculum resources, create a zero-waste student lunch activity, and conduct a food waste vermicomposting pilot project.

· Friends of the New Orleans Public Library – Establish a tool library to provide materials, tools, and resources to support community organized cleanup events.

· Jefferson Parish Dept. of Environmental Affairs – To partner with the Crescent City Farmers Market and a local composter to provide for the weekly collection of food waste at two established Farmers Market locations in Jefferson Parish.

· Keep Terrebonne Beautiful – To provide drinking fountains with bottle fillers in three recreational areas chosen for high recreational use and proximity to the bayous.

· Northwestern State University of Louisiana – To fabricate machines to recycle plastics within Northwestern State University’s Art Department, to take part in Precious Plastic Louisiana to educate students, hold educational workshops, and to educate the public at area festivals.

· T6United Saints Recovery Project – Supplies for litter abatement and waste tire removal.

· University of Louisiana at Lafayette – Lead a study to identify the root cause of campus and community litter utilizing a Litterati Club subscription and strategically timed cleanup efforts to identify the root cause of persistent litter on our campus and community to geotag litter on campus.

· Wat Thammarattanaram, Inc – To fund multicultural anti-liter, composting, and recycling campaign for large festival.

· Youth Rebuilding – Neighborhood litter sweeps in forty areas and environmental education on litter/waste reduction to prioritize litter abatement and education for the thousands of youth.

Affiliate Program Grants:

Keep Abbeville Beautiful, Keep Abita Beautiful, Keep DeRidder Beautiful, Keep St. Martin Beautiful, and Keep Shreveport Beautiful

Trash Receptacle Grants:

Keep East Feliciana Beautiful, Keep Eunice Beautiful, Keep Jefferson Beautiful, Keep Mandeville Beautiful, Keep Ouachita Beautiful, and Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful

Clean Up Supply Grants:

Keep Baton Rouge Beautiful, Keep Bossier Beautiful, Keep DeRidder Beautiful, Keep Eunice Beautiful, Keep Lake Charles Beautiful, Keep Hammond Beautiful, Keep Mandeville Beautiful, Keep Monroe Beautiful, Keep Natchitoches Beautiful, Keep Ouachita Beautiful, Keep Slidell Beautiful, Keep St. John Beautiful, Keep St. Martin Beautiful, Keep Tangipahoa Beautiful, Keep Terrebonne Beautiful, Keep West Monroe Beautiful, and Keep Shreveport Beautiful

Environmental Education Grants:

Keep DeSoto Beautiful and Keep New Orleans Beautiful

Applications will open for the 2020/2021 grant cycle in mid-January. For details, please visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org/grants.