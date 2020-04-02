Juveniles charged with hate crime in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Police arrested two juveniles and an 18-year-old male in connection with an alleged hate crime incident that occurred before dawn Tuesday.

According to Lafayette Police Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, two male victims were in the parking lot of a local apartment complex when they were approached by three individuals.

Following an argument, Dugas said, the adult suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the victims.

The suspects then began making threats and yelling profanity laced slurs about the male victim’s sexuality before fleeing on foot, she said.

After notifying authorities, police were able to locate the suspects.

During the arrest, a weapon was also found, Dugas said.

One male juvenile was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, hate crime and curfew violation; the second male juvenile was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, hate crime, curfew violation and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both were booked into a juvenile facilty, Dugas said.

The 18- year-old, she said, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, hate crime and two counts contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

“He was unable to to booked into LPCC due to booking restrictions due to COVID-19 they are only taking domestics and extreme violent crime offenders.” Dugas said.