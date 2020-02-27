Judge resigns from 23rd Judicial District Court

GONZALES, La. (BRProud) – Judge Jessie LeBlanc is resigning from the 23rd Judicial District Court Division D.

The resignation takes effect today and comes after Judge LeBlanc admitted to using racial slurs.

Judge LeBlanc’s resignation letter can be found below:





Courtesy of Jill L Craft, Attorney at Law, L.L.C.

CAIR released this statement about Judge LeBlanc’s resignation: