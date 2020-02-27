Judge resigns from 23rd Judicial District Court

News

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

GONZALES, La. (BRProud) – Judge Jessie LeBlanc is resigning from the 23rd Judicial District Court Division D.

The resignation takes effect today and comes after Judge LeBlanc admitted to using racial slurs.

Judge LeBlanc’s resignation letter can be found below:

Courtesy of Jill L Craft, Attorney at Law, L.L.C.

CAIR released this statement about Judge LeBlanc’s resignation:

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today welcomed the resignation of a Louisiana judge who used the “N-Word” in texts referring to government employees.

Those text messages showed 23rd Judicial District Judge Jessie LeBlanc using the racist term while referring to an African-American deputy and law clerk.

“We welcome Judge LeBlanc’s resignation and thank all those who stated clearly that they would not tolerate racial bias espoused by someone who is required to administer the law with impartiality and objectivity.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story