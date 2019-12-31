Joint funeral to be held for mom and son killed in plane crash; family request purple and gold attire for services

They died together on board a small plane that crashed in an open field in Lafayette over the weekend.

On Thursday, January 2, a joint funeral will be held at Our Saviors Church, Lafayette Campus, for 51-year-old Gretchen D. Vincent and her 16-year-old son, Michael “Walker” Vincent.

The services will be held at 3:00 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 12 noon until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to the Gretchen and Walker Vincent Family Fund, c/o Community Foundation of Acadiana; Memo: Vincent Memorial Fund.

Online contributions: https://www.cfacadiana.org/vincentmemorialfund.

In support of Walker and Gretchen’s affection for the LSU Tigers, the family is requesting purple and gold attire for the services.

