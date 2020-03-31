‘Its a scam’: Calls, emails, or texts about government stimulus checks are bogus

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Drew David says criminals are posing as the IRS just days after the federal government announced that it would be distributing stimulus checks to taxpayers as part of a $2 trillion effort to bolster the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

While no action or effort is needed on the part of citizens, David said, some people might receive calls, emails, or texts prompting them to offer additional information.

“Its a scam”, David says.

The federal government announced that it will take weeks for the checks to arrive, so any calls, text or emails should be received with suspicion.

“With the recent passage of the stimulus package pertaining to COVID-19, several people will be receiving checks by mail or direct deposit in the near future. Sadly there is a criminal element already poised to hurt people at the most vulnerable time of their lives. The scammers are posing as IRS agents and contacting the public by phone or email informing them that their personal and bank information is needed so their stimulus check can be direct deposited.” David said.

“The IRS has all of your pertinent information already so there is no need for them to contact you in this way.” If anyone receives such a call or email please contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and report it. David continues, “the communities’ safety is of the utmost importance to us and we remain dedicated to protecting and serving you 24/7.”