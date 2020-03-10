‘It boiled down to programs he completed while incarcerated’: La. parole board on how they reached decision to release Phillip DeWoody

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) “Phillip Dewoody, second class offender: armed robbery, simple burglary, armed robbery 2 counts, aggravated escape, second-degree kidnapping.”

These are the crimes that landed Phillip DeWoody in prison, serving a 117-year sentence.

“I have remorse for the crimes that I’e done and my victims that I’ve done these crimes to.”

After serving only 26 years, however, the Louisiana Parole Board released Dewoody on parole, but why?

“There is some opposition. All law enforcement are opposed to your early release.”

News Ten reached out to the Louisiana Parole Board and asked why the opposition from law enforcement didn’t stop the board from granting DeWoody parole.

Executive Director Francis Abbott responded.

“He said many law enforcement agencies “have a policy to oppose parole for offenders.”

In this audio recording from Dewoody’s parole hearing in June of 2019, a parole board member tells Dewoody his victims’ also opposed his release.

“You also have victim opposition, once again, that’s been expressed.”

After this statement, there was no more discussion of the victims’ opposition.

When News Ten asked why DeWoody’s victim opposition wasn’t taken into consideration, the board said:

“Soliciting the victim’s participation is required by law and is encouraged for all hearings. Victim opposition was certainly considered.”

Finally, News Ten asked what factors led the parole board to believe Dewoody had been rehabilitated. The board said it boiled down to the programs Dewoody completed while incarcerated.

“DeWoody completed a number of certified treatment and rehabilitative programs.” He received his high school ged and a certification in carpentry from Louisiana Technical College. He also completed a substance abuse class and anger management.”

The board also said DeWoody hadn’t had a disciplinary report since, and had favorable remarks from a warden at his housing facility.

For these reasons, DeWoody was released on parole in June of 2019.

“You know, failure is not an option for me this time, you know.”

Less than a year after being released, police say DeWoody kidnapped two Acadiana women.

One of his victims was found dead last week.

In Lafayette, Britt Lofaso, KLFY News 10.