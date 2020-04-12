LOUISIANA
LDH confirmed additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 806 statewide. There are 20,014 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana. There are currently 2,067 patients hospitalized; 470 of those on ventilators. There are currently 64 of 64 parishes with reported cases.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

IRS: First Economic Impact Payments deposited into taxpayers’ bank accounts

News

by: WSAV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saturday the IRS announced they have deposited the first of the Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts.

The IRS made the announcement in a tweet adding that they plan to continue issuing the payments as fast as they can.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Headlines

More National

Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus