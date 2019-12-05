Police positively identify woman found dead in Ansonia as mother of missing 1-year-old, PD investigating possible break in the case in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police announced Thursday that they have positively identified the woman found dead in her home in Ansonia as the mother the missing 1-year-old girl.

Related: Ansonia PD issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Officer Lynch of Ansonia PD reported that the body of a woman found Monday has been positively identified as Christine Holloway, the mother of Vanessa Morales.

“Today the identity of the female victim found inside six and a half Mertle Avenue on Monday December 2, 2019, was positively identified as Christine Marie Holloway, age 43, and the mother of Vanessa Morales, our missing 1-year-old baby.” – Ansonia PD, 12/5/19

An Amber Alert was issued for Morales on Wednesday after a woman who police believed was Morales’ mother was found dead in her Ansonia home Monday.

Christine Holloway’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The cause of death was reported as blunt-force trauma.

Vanessa’s Aunt Anna made a statement on behalf of the family Thursday. Through tears, Anna thanked law enforcement for their work on the case, and begged anyone with information to come forward.

“We, the family, would like to ask for everyone in our communities and beyond us to help bring baby Vanessa home safely. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts, we beg of you to please contact Ansonia Police Department or call the FBI tip line 203-503-5555.” – Anna, Vanessa Morales’ Aunt

News 8 there was heavy police presence in Hamden; News 8 confirmed that Ansonia detectives were checking out a tip regarding a donation bin in Hamden that may be connected to the disappearance of Vanessa Morales.

Missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales

Missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales

Missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales

Missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales

Missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales

Missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales

Several Hamden police officers originally responded to the donation bin center on State Street to investigate Thursday. State Police Major Crimes joined them shortly after to assist.

MISSING CHILD: Ansonia detectives now on their way to check out tip regarding donation bin in connection with disappearance of 1 y/o Venessa Morales @WTNH — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) December 5, 2019

In their press conference Thursday afternoon, Ansonia police said that they are recovering evidence at the Kiducation Donation center in Hamden. They were alerted to the donation center because a Kiducation employee found something in a bin that lead them to contact police.

BREAKING: State police major crimes vehicle just pulled up on scene in Hamden @WTNH pic.twitter.com/E4fIIJnjr5 — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) December 5, 2019

Police say that there are several leads in the homicide investigation and that the child’s father is cooperating.

According to police, the father is currently in custody in New Haven. But, police way that the arrest by New Haven PD is not in relation to Ansonia’s homicide or missing person’s case.

BE ON THE LOOKOUT. These are new pictures of 1 year-old Venessa Morales, given to me by her family. Venessa is missing from #Ansonia pic.twitter.com/lIY67K5FKM — CTLaSalle Blanks (@CTLaSalleBlanks) December 5, 2019

MORE NEW: Police have solid leads pointing to potential suspect(s) in homicide of woman found inside the home from which 1 y/o Venessa Morales went missing @WTNH — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) December 5, 2019

FIRST on @WTNH: Police have eyewitness who believes they saw 1 y/o Venessa with a man on Saturday morning, ONE DAY LATER than family members last saw her. Detectives working to confirm that sighting @WTNH — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) December 5, 2019

News 8 has also learned that police now believe the last known sighting of the missing girl was Saturday morning after speaking with an eyewitness who may have seen her with a man. This is one day later than when family members last saw her.

BREAKING: Ansonia police say they now believe the last known sighting of missing 1 y/o Venessa Morales was Saturday morning. They have been speaking with an eyewitness who may have seen her @WTNH — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) December 5, 2019

News 8 is working to gather more information at this time. Check back for more updates as they become available.