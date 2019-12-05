Police positively identify woman found dead in Ansonia as mother of missing 1-year-old, PD investigating possible break in the case in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police announced Thursday that they have positively identified the woman found dead in her home in Ansonia as the mother the missing 1-year-old girl.
In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Officer Lynch of Ansonia PD reported that the body of a woman found Monday has been positively identified as Christine Holloway, the mother of Vanessa Morales.
“Today the identity of the female victim found inside six and a half Mertle Avenue on Monday December 2, 2019, was positively identified as Christine Marie Holloway, age 43, and the mother of Vanessa Morales, our missing 1-year-old baby.”– Ansonia PD, 12/5/19
An Amber Alert was issued for Morales on Wednesday after a woman who police believed was Morales’ mother was found dead in her Ansonia home Monday.
Christine Holloway’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The cause of death was reported as blunt-force trauma.
Vanessa’s Aunt Anna made a statement on behalf of the family Thursday. Through tears, Anna thanked law enforcement for their work on the case, and begged anyone with information to come forward.
“We, the family, would like to ask for everyone in our communities and beyond us to help bring baby Vanessa home safely. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts, we beg of you to please contact Ansonia Police Department or call the FBI tip line 203-503-5555.”– Anna, Vanessa Morales’ Aunt
News 8 there was heavy police presence in Hamden; News 8 confirmed that Ansonia detectives were checking out a tip regarding a donation bin in Hamden that may be connected to the disappearance of Vanessa Morales.
Several Hamden police officers originally responded to the donation bin center on State Street to investigate Thursday. State Police Major Crimes joined them shortly after to assist.
In their press conference Thursday afternoon, Ansonia police said that they are recovering evidence at the Kiducation Donation center in Hamden. They were alerted to the donation center because a Kiducation employee found something in a bin that lead them to contact police.
Police say that there are several leads in the homicide investigation and that the child’s father is cooperating.
According to police, the father is currently in custody in New Haven. But, police way that the arrest by New Haven PD is not in relation to Ansonia’s homicide or missing person’s case.
News 8 has also learned that police now believe the last known sighting of the missing girl was Saturday morning after speaking with an eyewitness who may have seen her with a man. This is one day later than when family members last saw her.
News 8 is working to gather more information at this time. Check back for more updates as they become available.