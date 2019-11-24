1  of  2
UK Conservatives vow open view of costs of campaign pledges

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party is pledging fiscal openness with the unveiling of its campaign pledges.

Treasury chief Sajid Javid told Sky News the Conservative manifest to be unveiled Sunday will be the “most transparent” explanation of spending plans in British history.

Johnson plans to reveal the party’s campaign plans at an event in the West Midlands, where the Conservatives hope to make inroads with traditional Labour Party voters unhappy with the opposition party’s Brexit stance.

The manifesto will include a commitment to bring Johnson’s Brexit deal back to Parliament before Christmas, with passage likely assured if the Conservatives win a majority in the Dec. 12 vote.

All 650 seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs.

