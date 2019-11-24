1  of  2
Breaking News
Life or death: Jury deliberating in penalty phase of Cannon capital murder trial As the search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard enters its second month, a second arrest has been made connection to her disappearance.
ENTER TO WIN
Register for a chance to win the FOX 48 Home for the Holidays contest. You could win the LOCAL prize, $300 in gift cards from our sponsors, or even the NATIONAL prize: your rent/mortgage paid for in 2020!

Suspected female IS member, children returned to Germany

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a 30-year-old woman who allegedly was a member of the Islamic State group has returned to Germany with her three children.

German news agency dpa reported Sunday the woman and children, whose identities were not revealed, arrived Saturday night in Frankfurt from Irbil in Iraq.

It is believed they were in a detention camp in northern Syria.

Authorities said the woman would be investigated among other things for her membership in the IS group, but that there was no arrest warrant for her.

Earlier this month, Turkey stepped up the return of suspected foreign IS members back to their countries of origin.

Germany has said it will check the background of all suspected Islamic State group members deported back to Germany to assess the risks they pose.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story