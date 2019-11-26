Spanish police resume efforts to tow drug submarine to port

1  of  2
by: CIARÁN GILES, Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have resumed efforts to try to refloat a submarine believed to be carrying tons of cocaine and tow it into port.

A Civil Guard spokeswoman said Tuesday that naval police units were hoping to tow the submarine to the northwestern Port of Aldán. Work on bringing the vessel ashore began Monday in bad weather and had to be suspended.

The submarine sank as police tried to intercept it Sunday in the Aldan inlet in the northwestern region of Galicia.

Spanish authorities said it was the first time such a vessel had been found to be used in drug trafficking in the country.

Two Ecuadorean crew members were arrested while a third managed to flee.

The officer spoke on condition of anonymity, in accordance with police rules.

