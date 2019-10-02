Police detain protester outside EU headquarters in Brussels

A firefighter sprays water on a man as he protests outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. A man shouting accusations about corruption at the European Union doused himself in a liquid and threatened to put himself on fire before police and firefighters intervened and took him away. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BRUSSELS (AP) — A man shouting accusations about corruption at the European Union doused himself in a liquid and threatened to put himself on fire in front of the bloc’s headquarters in Brussels before police and firefighters intervened and took him away.

The short protest in front of the European Commission offices around noon on Wednesday ended when firefighters hosed down the protester and police took away the liquid he had with him.

Order was soon restored. Security around the EU headquarters has increased over the years, especially since the Brussels terror attacks of 2016 when a bomb was set off on a subway close to where Wednesday’s solitary protest took place. That attack and one the same day at Brussels Airport killed 32 victims.