BAGHDAD (AP) — President Donald Trump is blaming Iran for a breach of the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad and is calling on Iraq to protect the embassy. Trump tweeted Tuesday that “Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many.” Trump says, "We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!

Trump tweeted from his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where he is in the midst of two-week plus vacation. He's been largely out of sight and the tweet marked his first comment on the weekend U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria.