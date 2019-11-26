1  of  2
Breaking News
Decades-old murder cold case solved in WF TRAGIC: Human remains believed to be missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard located
ENTER TO WIN
Register for a chance to win the FOX 48 Home for the Holidays contest. You could win the LOCAL prize, $300 in gift cards from our sponsors, or even the NATIONAL prize: your rent/mortgage paid for in 2020!

Days of heavy rains in Congo’s capital kill at least 32

International
Posted: / Updated:

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Local officials in Congo say at least 32 people are dead in and around the capital, Kinshasa, after days of heavy rains caused flooding and landslides.

Jean Nsaka, the magistrate in Lemba, said Tuesday that overnight rains killed at least 15 people and caused significant damage. He said a much higher death toll is possible.

Nsaka said poor construction and land erosion contributed to dangerous conditions. A road leading to the University of Kinshasa was cut off by erosion.

The mayor of Mont Ngafula, Tryhon Woobin, said at least 17 people have died there, including a family of six buried by landslides.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story