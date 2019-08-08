Coroner: UK scientist on Greek island died from a fall

FILE – In this file photo dated Sunday, May 12, 2019, British astrophysicist Natalie Christopher, 34, competes during the Atsas Mountain race in Cyprus. Greek search crews have found the body of the British scientist who went missing while on holiday on the Aegean island of Ikaria in a ravine near where she had been staying, authorities said on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Aris Kalogerou, FILE)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A British scientist died instantly after falling from a height on the Greek island of Ikaria, a coroner said Thursday.

The body of Cyprus-based astrophysicist Natalie Christopher, 34, an avid trail runner, was found Wednesday afternoon in a 20-meter (65-foot) deep ravine.Her Cypriot partner had reported her missing on Monday after she went for a run near their hotel. The area has trails along steep cliffs and ravines.

Coroner Nikos Karakoukis, who traveled to the island from Athens, said evidence from an initial assessment of the area where Christopher’s body was found was “consistent with a fall from a height.”

Karakoukis told reporters that Christopher had suffered a head injury and died instantly. Her body was being transported Thursday to a morgue in the Greek capital, Athens.