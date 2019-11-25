Breaking News
TRAGIC: Human remains believed to be missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard located
ENTER TO WIN
Register for a chance to win the FOX 48 Home for the Holidays contest. You could win the LOCAL prize, $300 in gift cards from our sponsors, or even the NATIONAL prize: your rent/mortgage paid for in 2020!

3 women repatriated from Syria face terror charges in Kosovo

International
Posted: / Updated:

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo prosecutors have filed terrorism charges against three women repatriated from Syria for allegedly joining terror groups there.

Prosecutors said Monday that the three women had left Kosovo in 2013, 2014 and 2015 to join the Islamic State group in Syria and Al-Nusra in Iraq. Spouses of two of them had died, apparently in fighting there.

The three women were among 110 Kosovo citizens repatriated from Syria in April.

If convicted, they could face a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Kosovo authorities say 30 of the country’s citizens are still actively supporting terror groups in Syria.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story