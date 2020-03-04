Skip to content
WNTZ - cenlanow.com
Alexandria
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Election HQ
Local News
State News
Health News
Coronavirus
National News
International News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Military News
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Crime
Top Stories
Sanders refocusing his campaign after Biden’s super Tuesday
Top Stories
Interactive Map: 2020 Nashville Tornado Outbreak damage
Fake $100 bills fly from car window in Rayne; police looking for individuals responsible
Louisiana estimates 31K impacted by new food stamp work rule
Pineville Police searching for missing 17-year-old
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Weather Headlines
Forecast
Sports
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
NCAA
NFL
NBA
MLB
Top Stories
Reds’ Bauer says tipping pitches for Dodgers all in fun
Top Stories
Bay Hill has strongest field since death of Arnold Palmer
Italian sport to take place without fans until April 3
Ex-wrestler sues University of Michigan over doc’s assaults
Isles’ Boychuk gets 90 stitches after taking skate to face
Features
Remarkable Women
I Pledge
Premier Health Tips
FOX 48 Hometown Heroes
Legacy: Americas Veterans
Black History Month
Contests
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
WWE Ticket Giveaway
Remarkable Women
FOX 48 Contest Winners
Community
Community News & Events
Community Calendar
Watch Now
TV Schedule
FOX Now
FOX Sports App
The Mel Robbins Show
Antennas and Digital Television
2019 Frequency Change
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers with Us
WNTZ 2019-2020 EEO REPORT
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Interactive Map: 2020 Nashville Tornado Outbreak damage
News
Posted:
Mar 4, 2020 / 04:22 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 4, 2020 / 04:25 PM CST
Donelson tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)