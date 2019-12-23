Inmate rushed to hospital with severe burns

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- An investigation is underway after a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate was found behind Main Prison Camp in critical condition from significant burns.

According to the release, it happened around 8 a.m. Sunday.Dec. 22.

The Department of Corrections and West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators say they believe the inmate set himself on fire, as a suicide attempt.

Quick actions by Louisiana State Penitentiary doctors and medical personnel may have saved this man’s life. The inmate was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment.

The Department of Public Saftey and Corrections says due to privacy concerns, they can not release the name of the inmate.

All evidence indicates a suicide attempt. There is no indication of foul play. The investigation is still on-going.