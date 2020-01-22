Information sessions for CLIP teacher residency program

Alexandria, La. – (September 22, 2020) – The Orchard Foundation is holding information sessions for residents to learn more about the Central Louisiana Instructional Partnership, a paid teacher residency program that develops middle school math and science teachers for high-needs schools in Central Louisiana.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program is invited to attend an information session on February 3 or March 2. Sessions will be from 6-7 p.m. on the Mezzanine Floor of The Rapides Foundation Building, 1101 Fourth Street, Alexandria.

These informal settings will allow people to learn details about the program and to ask questions. CLIP Field Coordinator Jennifer Cowley will be on hand to share the requirements of the program, the best steps to apply and other recommendations to assist individuals through the application process. Registration for the information sessions is encouraged; to register visit www.theorchardfoundation.org/clip.

CLIP residents will complete a 15-month accelerated graduate program of study culminating in a Master of Arts in Teaching degree from Northwestern State University and a professional teaching certification. Residents receive full tuition and an additional $36,000 stipend during their residency. CLIP residents agree to teach in a Central Louisiana school for at least three years after they graduate. The deadline to apply for the CLIP cohort slated to begin this summer is March 30.

To qualify, applicants must have earned an undergraduate degree, must not have a teacher certification, and must meet Northwestern State University’s Master of Teaching graduate school requirements. Application forms and more details can be found at www.theorchardfoundation.org/clip. Complete CLIP program requirements will be reviewed during the applicant interview process.

The Orchard Foundation, a nonprofit local education fund and the education arm of The Rapides Foundation, serves as the lead organization for CLIP. Project Partners include: the nine Central Louisiana School Districts of Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon and Winn; NSU’s Gallaspy College of Education & Human Development and College of Business & Technology-Computer Information Systems; Urban Learning & Leadership Center; EvalWorks; and The Rapides Foundation. CLIP is funded through a $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Teacher Quality Partnership grant program.

For more information or if you are unable to attend an information session, contact Cowley at 318-767-3017 or jennifer@theorchardfoundation.org. –