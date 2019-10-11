Illegal Alien Arrested In Louisiana for Child Exploitation

An arrest has been made in Louisiana of an illegal immigrant who is charged with crimes against children.

Guillermo Antonio Bethancourth – 42, residing in Baton Rouge – was arrested on 117 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 years old, 50 counts of production of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 years old, and 50 counts of video voyeurism.



Bethancourth was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and a detainer was placed on him by Homeland Security Investigations.



“Internet crimes against children inflict continuous and life-long damage,” added Attorney General Jeff Landry. “Every time a video or image is viewed, a child is re-victimized.”



