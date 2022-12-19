Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 7:10 AM, on December 19, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to an apartment complex on Parkwood Drive. Once at the scene, police learned that the victim and his roommate, 27-year-old Daniel S. Ross, were in a physical altercation.

During the altercation, Ross allegedly struck the victim multiple times and attempted to stab him with a kitchen knife. Prior to Ross attempting to stab the victim, he allegedly stated “I’ll give you something you can’t dodge.”

The victim was able to flee the residence. According to police, the victim advised them that he lives with Ross and they are physically intimate; however, they are not dating. Police made contact with Ross and he mentioned that he became upset with the victim for dating another male.

Ross also mentioned that he “was trying to scare” the victim with the knife. He was arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse Battery and Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault.