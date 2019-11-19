ICYMI: Arrest made following Lafayette High School lockdown due to bomb threat

Lafayette Police confirmed a bomb threat at Lafayette High School, earlier this week, was false and that an arrest was made.

The suspect, whose identity cannot be released because of age, has been charged with terrorizing.

The bomb threat led to an evacuation of the school shortly at 7:50 a.m., as students were still being dropped off for classes.

Cars were turned away from the school as the evacuation began.

The school was deemed safe by 9:50 a.m. and students returned to classes after lunch was served.

Officials called the evacuation “calm” and “orderly.”

The Lafayette Parish School Board released the following:

“All threats are taken very seriously and those engaging in this type of behavior will be held accountable for their actions. While this is very disruptive to the learning environment of our students, LPSS works closely with local law enforcement to make certain that students and staff remain safe, as that is our first priority. LPSS would like to thank our students, parents and community for their patience during this situation. “