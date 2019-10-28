ICE agent discharges weapon in Louisiana

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to reports of shots fired in Metairie this morning.

Initial reports indicate that an ICE agent was involved in a shooting in the 2200 block of Giuffrias Street just before 8 a.m.

Photo courtesy of (WGNO)

An ICE spokesman provided the following statement on the issue:

“This morning an ICE New Orleans Enforcement and Removal Operations deportation officer discharged their firearm during a targeted enforcement action in Metairie. The subject was not struck and no one was injured. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Additionally, ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility investigates ICE firearm discharges in coordination with our law enforcement partners. Due to those ongoing investigations no additional information is available at this time.”