Hundreds at Louisiana church flout COVID-19 gatherings ban

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s governor says his orders closing many businesses and keeping people home ‘may well’ have to be extended past April 13.

Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke as the numbers of Louisiana residents sickened by and dying from COVID-19 continue to rise.

Meanwhile, a large church near Baton Rouge continues to flout a statewide ban on gatherings of more than 10 people. And New Orleans’ police chief says the department has received hundreds of complaints about gatherings.

The highly contagious virus generally causes few or no symptoms but can cause serious illness.