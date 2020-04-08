Help needed finding missing 15-year-old Rapides Parish girl

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) Rapides Parish authorities are seeking help in finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since April 4.

In a press release, Lt. Stephen Phillips said the girl, Marssia Leigh-Ann Davis is a black female with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is 5’ 5” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds, Phillips said.

Marssia was reported missing from the Kellyland Subdivision area of Alexandria.

If anyone has seen or has information about Marssia Leigh-Ann Davis, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700.