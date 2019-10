Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney still missing, Birmingham Police confirms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

1:06 pm

SHERIFF ADDRESSES CONFLICTING REPORTS

At 1:06 p.m. Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway told CBS 42’s Art Franklin in a phone call that he had received misinformation from one of his deputies in the field.

CBS 42 was live with this special report:

BREAKING UPDATE: BPD confirms she has not been found safe BREAKING LIVE: BPD says she has not been found, despite the Jeff Co. Sheriff's confirmation of her location. " Cupcake" has not been found safe. DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2pu1LvD Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

12:50 p.m.

BPD: “CUPCAKE STILL MISSING”

Birmingham Police says that Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has not been found, despite direct confirmation from the Jefferson County Sheriff that she has.

12:37 p.m.

“CUPCAKE” FOUND?

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway says Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has been found alive and is currently being checked by medical personnel.

12:17

“CUPCAKE” POSSIBLY FOUND ALIVE

Family members tell CBS 42 Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has been found alive. This information remains unconfirmed by law enforcement officials.

9:51 a.m.

HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE AT JEFFERSON AVENUE

Birmingham Police have formed a large perimeter, cordoning off apartments in the 2700 block of Jefferson. Police sources tell CBS 42 they are following a tip from a bounty hunter on the abduction of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, who was last seen at a birthday party in Birmingham Saturday night.

CBS 42’s Michael Clark and Jessalyn Adams are on the scene, where Jefferson County’s Star 1 helicopter is aiding in the search. Members of Kamille’s family, including her parents and grandparents, are on the scene. A crowd has gathered outside of the police perimeter.

Tuesday, two persons of interest in the investigation were arrested on unrelated charges, one of whom is tied to a kidnapping case from 2018. Monday, an Amber Alert for Kamille was expanded from Alabama into surrounding states as the search intensified.

We are working to gather more information at this time. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

