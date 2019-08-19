West Nile Virus found in West Baton Rouge Parish

It’s Monday and the West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control is the bearer of bad news for those that live in West Baton Rouge Parish.
WBRMC “submitted 45 mosquito samples to the LSU Diagnostic lab last week for testing and 1 sample has tested positive for West Nile Virus.”
The positive sample was located in the southern end of the parish.
West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control said, “nighttime spray truck operations will be targeted towards the affected area this week, beginning tonight.”
The map below provides information on where the positive sample originated from and where spraying is going to take place.
The West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control provided this information below on how to keep the West Nile Virus at bay.
Please remember to take proper precautions to protect yourself and your family from being bitten by mosquitoes. Wear mosquito repellent if you are going to be outdoors, wear long clothes if possible, empty or flush all containers around your house weekly, remove or treat any standing water on your property, avoid activities during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, make sure window and door screens are free of holes, and seal any cracks around window AC units. Check back for updates and remember to be a Skeeter Beater!