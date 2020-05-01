Psychiatrist says coloring book can help families understand COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport psychiatrist has found a new way for families to understand the coronavirus together through coloring books.

“We all want children to do well during this time and we all want to build resilience in children during this time,” said Dr. Pamela McPherson, a psychiatrist with the Shreveport Behavioral Health Center.

Dr. Pamela McPherson says she has found a way to do just that in her work as a child and adolescent psychiatrist.

“One of the great resources I’ve found to do that is a free coloring book by Dr. Ghosh Ippen.”

Dr. Chandra Ghosh Ippen is a leading researcher in childhood trauma. She has also written books on children dealing with hurricanes and tornadoes.

Dr. McPherson says the book teaches parents how to talk to children about the pandemic that we are now all living with.

“Not only is this a book that children that can color and read, but it tells the parent in detail how to talk to their children about COVID-19 and what they see going on around them.”

She says the free coloring book explains the virus and gives parents help on putting their children at ease during these unsure times.

“So there is a question on ‘What is a virus?’ And, ‘Why are people wearing a mask?’ And the words in the book help parents to explain this to their children in an age-appropriate way.”

The book also talks about emotions, which is something she says is really important and that we all need to focus on.

“During this time, we all have to be very kind to ourselves. We have to practice self-compassion, and we have to be kind and make extra efforts to acknowledge the emotions of others and to help them with those emotions.”

The coloring book is also available in Spanish.

You can download the coloring book by clicking here.