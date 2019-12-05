Most Louisianian’s support vaccination of children, according to poll

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics has released the results of their latest poll that evaluated Louisianian’s attitudes towards vaccines, and it seems most of the state’s residents are in agreeance.

According to the results, 95% of residents polled feel that vaccines are important to protect infants and children from serious and life-threatening diseases. Also, 92% of those polled agree that all children should be vaccinated in order to protect other children around them who cannot be vaccinated because of a medical condition.

To view the entirety of the poll, click here.