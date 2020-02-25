Local Nurse Helps Parents Avoid Cry-It-Out Sleep Training

Baton Rouge native and mom, Jilly Blakenship, is out to help parents understand different ways to get their babies to sleep through the night.
Jilly challenges the cry-it-out controversy head on. She rejects the traditional form of sleep training- which involves placing your baby in bed, closing the door and not returning until the morning. Instead, she asserts that sleep training can be suited for a baby’s age, temperament and parenting style.
Learn more about Jilly and her methods at Baby Sleep Made Simple, by clicking here.