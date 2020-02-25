Local Nurse Helps Parents Avoid Cry-It-Out Sleep Training

by: Gerron Jordan

Baton Rouge native and mom, Jilly Blakenship, is out to help parents understand different ways to get their babies to sleep through the night.

Jilly challenges the cry-it-out controversy head on. She rejects the traditional form of sleep training- which involves placing your baby in bed, closing the door and not returning until the morning. Instead, she asserts that sleep training can be suited for a baby’s age, temperament and parenting style.

Learn more about Jilly and her methods at Baby Sleep Made Simple, by clicking here.

