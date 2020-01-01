Local high school graduate helps invent tool for nurses

It has been 26 years since Dawn Drury Nix graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge.

In that time, Nix has become a neonatal nurse along with her husband, Wayne.

According to Catholic High School, Dawn and Wayne “have invented, patented, manufactured, sold and now licensed a multifunctioning hand tool for nurses.”

The tool is called the MultiNix.

The goal of this invention is to help nurses with their most common tasks.

The toll can fit in a pocket and some of its 15 functions include opening packages and splitting pills.

Dawn said, “the idea for MultiNix initially came from an incident where my husband’s scrub pockets emptied onto the floor of a transport helicopter.”

The Catholic High School graduate works at a hospital in Lafayette.