WASHINGTON D.C. (KLFY) – U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D., Chuck Grassley, Susan Collins, and Steve Daines spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate yesterday to urge their colleagues to pass a bipartisan drug pricing bill to help senior citizens afford prescription drugs to fight coronavirus and other chronic conditions.

Under current law, seniors on Medicare Part D are required to pay 5 percent of their drug costs out-of-pocket, regardless of the price. That means that seniors could end up paying enormous costs from their own checkbooks if they required a costly medicine.