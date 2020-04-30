Expecting moms now virtually learning how to give birth

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — A new online program is in its infant stages at Wheeling Hospital. It will be helping expecting mothers train for child birth.

Wheeling Hospital has been offering similar classes for decades but with COVID-19,

meeting in person just didn’t seem safe.

The May schedule for Wheeling Hospital’s childbirth education classes has been released, and participants will be “attending” the courses from the comfort of their own homes. Through WebEx, the free classes will be live streamed and available on any smart device, including phone, tablet and laptop.

So, nurses will be working at the start of May teaching breast feeding classes, and

expecting moms will be getting down on the ground in the comfort of their own homes as they prep how to give birth.

Instead of signing up for one class to come to the hospital to attend, they’re signing up for multiple classes. The childbirth education class we will do from our labor-room so that they’ll get to be in the labor-room with the instructors during the class. And that’s new, because typically there’s so many people, we can’t do that. Wendy Cook, Nurse Manager for Labor & Delivery, Wheeling Hospital

Seasoned nurses say classes like this are essential so that families can get to know the faces of those who will be beside them in the delivery room before the big day. And virtually, you’ll still be able to see everyone in the class.

Wheeling Hospital nurses are asking patients to be patient as these free online classes kick-off.

Those signed up are about 10 in each right now but nurses say what’s cool about this is this virtual setting allows for more family members to get involved opposed to the limited space a typical room would provide.

And if these trainings go according to expected due dates, Wheeling Hospital staff say this might be a new way to induce learning for the future.