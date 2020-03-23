Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver issues shelter in place order

Mayor Kyle Deaver will host a press conference THIS MORNING at 10:00am on the front steps of Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Avenue, to provide new and important information on the City of Waco’s COVID-19 response.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver announced Monday morning that a shelter in place order that will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. This is for everyone who does not work for what is considered an essential business.

The essential businesses include the following:

Hospitals

Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and restaurants with drive-thrus or delivery services

Newspaper, television, and radio stations

Banking

Here is the full order from Mayor Deaver:

All travel, with the exception of essential travel, is prohibited. Everyone is encouraged to work from home to the best of their abilities.

Walking, hiking, and bike riding are not prohibited. Outdoor activities are encouraged as long as you maintain a 6 foot distance from others.

Mayor Deaver cautioned people to not hoard groceries, since the stores will be staying open. Only one member of the household should be grocery shopping at a time.

A special council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to discuss whether to extend this shelter-in-place order for another seven days.

There are 17 cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County right now. Only one of those patients is hospitalized.