Urgent Cares, Emergency Rooms get ready for Coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Urgent cares and emergency rooms are getting ready for the Coronavirus.

Health leaders with the State of Louisiana are helping the medical community prepare.

“So we now have to move in sort of a if it comes to Louisiana to a more posture of when it comes to Louisiana.” Dr. Frank Welch, Medical Director for Community Preparedness for Louisiana said.

“People need to start practicing how to avoid getting sick from respiratory viruses now,” Dr. Catherine O’Neal, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

She suggested calling your doctor or clinic and staying away from the Emergency Room if you think you may have the Coronavirus.

Dr. O’Neal explained, “Because you’re lumped in with everybody with a broken foot, a snotty nose, and in some ways the flu. So you’re sitting in a waiting room full of patients who also have an urgent need and that’s not the most timely care.”

Dr. O’Neal said there are four things doctors are looking for to see if you may have the virus known as COVID-19:

Fever Lower respiratory tract infection You don’t have the flu Severe symptoms and your doctor wants to admit you to the hospital. That is when you’ll get tested for Coronavirus.

Dr. Welch said, “We have a system within Louisiana to evaluate, test, and treat patients if they possibly come down with COVID-19 all linked into every single health care provider in Louisiana.”

That system has been in place for years for highly contagious viruses. Doctors will wait for test results from the state and isolate the patient to make sure they are okay.

“Hospitals in town have gone through these procedures. We isolate people everyday for contagious diseases and we do a good job and we will continue to do that,” Dr. O’Neal explained.

Dr. O’Neil said there are four things we can all do to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, the flu or any virus like this.