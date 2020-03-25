UAW: Two members die from COVID-19

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WLNS) – In a letter to United Auto Workers members today, Union President Rory Gamble said two members have died from coronavirus.



One of the members was from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Sterling Heights, the other was from FCA in Indiana.



“This is a terrible tragedy for our entire UAW family,” Gamble said in a COVID-19 update on the UAW website. “I want you to know that we are working around the clock with companies in every sector, health officials and governmental agencies across this nation to keep our members and our communities safe.”



FCA has told UAW that they intend to comply with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s order and have no plans to reopen on March 30.



On March 23rd, UAW got American Axle and Manufacturing to close a Michigan facility after a worker tested positive for coronavirus at the Fraser location.



In another statement made today, the UAW Ford Department says they will help produce protective equipment.



“UAW Ford members have a history of working together for the good of our Nation,” said UAW Vice President Gerald Kariem in a statement on the UAW website. “We look forward to collaborating with Ford so that once again UAW members can find ways to improve the health and safety of all Americans during this national emergency.”