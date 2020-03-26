Breaking News
LDH: 2,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana. 676 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 239 on ventilators.
STATE NEWS
President Donald Trump has approved Louisiana’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, opening access to more federal aid to combat coronavirus in the state.

COVID-19 Quick Links

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Cenla Restaurant Services

Local Services Open in Cenla

Shreveport minister dies from coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: John Walton

Posted: / Updated:

Rev. Ronnie Hampton

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport minister is among the latest to fall victim and die from the coronavirus.

Rev. Ronnie Hampton died Wednesday at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.

Hampton was pastor of New Vision Community Church in Shreveport and led the ‘Takin’ it to the Streets’ ministry.

This past Sunday, Rev. Hampton posted a video from inside the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center. In the video, Hampton can be heard coughing repeatedly. He said he was admitted to the hospital last Friday do that persistent cough and was later diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs and was later tested for COVID-19.

MORE: Gov. Edwards pleads for compliance with stay-at-home order as cases jump nearly 30% overnight

According to a release from Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Hampton died on Wednesday and was previously reported as a positive in an earlier coronavirus case count.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story