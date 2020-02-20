Shreveport church praying for family members in China during coronavirus outbreak

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Concerns about coronavirus are hitting closer to home for some folks in the ArkLaTex.

Many in the congregation of Shreveport First Baptist Church’s Chinese Mission have loved ones currently in China. That includes the pastor, Andy Liu, whose parents are quarantined.

“I feel so sad about them,” said Liu. “And we’re worried about them, as well.”

Liu’s parents and in-laws live in China.

“They’ve been staying at home for 28 days right now,” he said. “They cannot get out.”

Liu said they’re all OK, but the government is asking them to not leave their houses for another two weeks.

“There’s no people in the public street right now because the government does not allow any people to get out,” said Liu. “The situation is very serious.”

Liu’s church is sending masks and other protective gear to family and friends overseas.

“This situation connected all the people all over the world,” said Liu. “Not only China, but all the countries.”

And gathering with the dozens of people in Shreveport’s First Baptist Chinese Mission has helped provide peace.

“So, we pray together and we believe that our only God can stop this kind of virus,” said Liu. “We just put our faith in our Lord.”

Liu said he hopes things get back to normal soon and he’s planning to visit his family in China this summer.