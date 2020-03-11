Report: Houston Rodeo canceled amidst coronavirus fears

HOUSTON (KETK) – The Houston Rodeo has been canceled due to growing concerns over concerns of the coronavirus.

According to a report from KETK’s sister station KPRC, a member of the Houston City Council confirmed that officials with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo have decided to cancel the event.

Meetings were held Wednesday morning at NRG and City Hall. A press conference will be held at noon to provide more details.

The rodeo was scheduled to run through March 22. Of the 25 cases of coronavirus in Texas, 14 are in the Houston area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.