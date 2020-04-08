Protecting the elderly from the harms of social isolation and providing care during COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The decision to forge ahead with Wisconsin's election amid a pandemic has stirred fears about a possible spike in the state's coronavirus cases in the face of stay-at-home orders and efforts to limit contact with others.

Public health experts, elected officials, poll workers and many voters pushed to delay the election. After the Republican-controlled Legislature refused to cancel in-person voting, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order to do so. But the state Supreme Court, less than 24 hours before voting was to begin, blocked the order.