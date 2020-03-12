People 60 and older at risk; young people could have Coronavirus and not know it said U.S. Surgeon General

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – The U.S. Surgeon General and the Governor of Louisiana emphasized the need to do everyday things like washing your hands and staying home if you’re sick to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading. It’s a virus they said anyone can get.

“Over 60, with chronic medical conditions, are the people who are going to disproportionatly die from this illness,” said U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams.

Adams and Gov. John Bel Edwards talked all things COVID-19 on Thursday, saying not everyone should get a test. They advise people to talk to your health provider first.

Adams explained, “That’s a conversation that you need to have whether or not your risk is high, whether or not it’s going to change your outcome, and whether or not it is appropriate for us to utilize limited resources to test you versus to test someone else.”

Children and young adults are least likely to get tested. Medical experts said younger people don’t seem to be as affected. They could have the Coronavirus and not even know it.

“They can transmit it to someone who is in the at risk population and so that’s why we need people to wash their hands and take these basic precautions,” Governor Edwards added.

The Governor and Surgeon General were leading by example by using hand sanitizer.

Both men put out a warning to protect those who are most vulerable to the virus.

“If you’re a young person and you’re traveling to, you’re traveling period, but expecially if you travel to a place where you know there’s Coronavirus spread going on, don’t come home and then go visit grandma in the nursing home. Don’t come home and go hang out with grandpa at Easter dinner,” Adams explained.

Governor Edwards added there will be a 30 day restriction for visits to nursing homes and prison due to the virus pandemic.