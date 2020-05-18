Panola County COVID-19 deaths jump to 20

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones has reported a staggering increase of deaths from COVID-19 in her county from 7 to 20.

On her Facebook page, she also reported six new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, raising the county’s total to 176.

In better news, she reported 38 recoveries.

She posted the distribution of cases as:

Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center – 67;

Panola Nursing & Rehabilitation Center – 32;

Community spread – 60;

Tyson Foods – 15;

UT Health Carthage – 2.

The new Panola County figures bring the latest East Texas count to 1,956 cases, 79 deaths, and 651 recoveries.

In Texas and the U.S., nursing homes and meat processing plants have been among the hardest hit by COVID-19.

The Texas Department of State Health Services released information Friday showing that more than 3,000 nursing home residents in the state have been infected with COVID-19 and 490 have died.

In Amarillo, more than 700 cases were reported Saturday as tests from a meat-packing facility there came in. Governor Greg Abbott has deployed a “surge response team” to that area to assist with testing.