Officials respond to Memorial Day spike in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Across the country Memorial Day was a chance to get it right and celebrate safely, but that’s not what was seen.

“We get around extended family, people that don’t live in the home with us, and we don’t practice social distancing and that spreads this disease or this virus even further,” said Senator Katrina Jackson.

Thousands of people flocked to the beaches and gatherings to celebrate the holiday with not a mask in sight. In Louisiana, Monday’s numbers showed a near 750 increase in cases and hospitalizations, the largest increase since M arch 21.

“We all want to re-open the state, we all want to get our economy moving again. But we all still have to respect this virus. It is still here, it is still in the community,” said Thomas Gulladd , Director of Hospitalists and Intensivists at St. Francis Medical Center.

The Louisiana Department of Health blames computer issues for the spike. Despite the flaw, the state is still not out of the woods yet. Masks are still required and social distancing is encouraged because it’s not about just you!

“Even if you feel good, if you feel well, you want to help protect those around you that may not be as fortunate.” Thomas Gulladd

“If you’re serious about not losing anymore loved ones, not being a casualty of this disease yourself, and opening back up our economy and our state to the full extent then you will abide by the social distancing rules that are in place.” Senator Katrina Jackson

While most want the economy back open, if the numbers don’t continue to drop, “We still could be at 25% capacity with all of our businesses or we could go back to a stay at home order,” said Senator Jackson.

She also encourages residents to pay close attention to the Louisiana Legislature because the decisions they’re making now will impact the future well after Covid-19 runs its course.

