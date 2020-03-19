McCarran flights impacted after worker ‘potentially tested positive’ for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flights in and out of McCarran International Airport are at limited capacity after an air traffic controller tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

“The air traffic control tower at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas is temporarily closing while we ensure a safe work environment for air traffic controllers and technicians. On Wednesday, an air traffic controller at the facility potentially tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Las Vegas Terminal Radar Approach Control has assumed control of the airspace. The airport remains open and operations will continue at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved.” FAA

The FAA announced the closure of the tower late Wednesday night.

Airport officials stress that although the air traffic control tower is temporarily shut down, there is no risk to safety with flights in or out of Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Terminal Radar Approach Control has assumed control of the airspace.

The FAA said the air traffic system is resilient with multiple backups in place and that the safety of employees and the traveling public is always the top priority.

Currently, there are cancellations listed on McCarran’s website but it is difficult to know if that’s because the tower is closed or because airlines are reducing flights.

If you are flying out of Las Vegas Thursday or expecting someone to arrive in Las Vegas, you will want to check departures and arrivals.